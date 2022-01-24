Gold Jumps Rs 255 On Global Trends

Gold prices on Monday jumped by Rs 255 to Rs 48,431 per 10 grams in the national capital on strong global trends and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 48,176 per 10 grams.

Silver also moved up by Rs 80 to Rs 64,793 per kg from Rs 64,713 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee declined 9 paise to 74.52 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,841 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.25 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.32 per cent up at USD 1,841 per ounce on Monday," Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC securities said.

