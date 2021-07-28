Gold Price In India Drops By Rs 100 Per 100 Gram; Check Rates Across Cities Here

In India there is a good news for buyers as the gold prices today dropped by Rs 100 per gram. The price of the precious metal has come down by Rs 10 per 10 grams. With this decline in the gold price, the rate of 22-carat of 10-gram gold will now cost buyers Rs 46,650. The slight downward shift of gold prices in India did not affect the international market, as the gold price in the international market remained stable.

Check gold price of cities here:

The gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 44,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,970 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

The gold rate in Chennai is Rs 45,290 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,410 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

The gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,970 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

The gold price in Kerala is Rs 44,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,970 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

The gold rate in Pune is Rs 46,240 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,510 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

The gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 47,390 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,390 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

The gold rate in Lucknow is Rs 47,040 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 51,320 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

The gold price in Patna is Rs 47,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,110 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

The gold price in Nagpur is Rs 47,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,110 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

The above gold rate does not include GST, TCS, and other taxes. Moreover, the gold price differs from state to state and city to city. The buyer should contact the local jeweller to find out the exact price.

What is the price of the hallmarked gold in India?

There is no difference between normal gold and hallmarked gold rates. Charging extra for the hallmarked gold rate is illegal in India. So the hallmarked rate is the same as the normal gold rate. The only difference which occurs between the two is the percent of purity. Hallmark gold is 99.9% pure. On the other hand, the purity of normal gold (without a hallmark) may vary.