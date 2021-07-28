Gold Price In India Drops By Rs 100 Per 100 Gram; Check Rates Across Cities Here

Quick links:
IMAGE: SAMARAHMAD/UNSPLASH
In India there is a good news for buyers as the gold prices today dropped by Rs 100 per gram. The price of the precious metal has come down by Rs 10 per 10 grams. With this decline in the gold price, the rate of 22-carat of 10-gram gold will now cost buyers Rs 46,650. The slight downward shift of gold prices in India did not affect the international market, as the gold price in the international market remained stable.
The above gold rate does not include GST, TCS, and other taxes. Moreover, the gold price differs from state to state and city to city. The buyer should contact the local jeweller to find out the exact price.
There is no difference between normal gold and hallmarked gold rates. Charging extra for the hallmarked gold rate is illegal in India. So the hallmarked rate is the same as the normal gold rate. The only difference which occurs between the two is the percent of purity. Hallmark gold is 99.9% pure. On the other hand, the purity of normal gold (without a hallmark) may vary.