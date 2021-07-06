Last Updated:

Gold Price Today Surge By 0.02% After Brief Dip; Check Rates Across India

Gold prices today on Tuesday, July 6 surges by 0.02% since Monday, July 5, pushing the value of every 10 grams to Rs 47,440 from Rs 47,430. 

Written By
Digital Desk
India

IMAMGE: Pixabay


Gold prices in India on Tuesday, July 6 surged by 0.02% since Monday, July 5, pushing the value of 10 grams to Rs 47,440 from Rs 47,430. It was also higher than the average of last week of Rs 47,235 by 0.43%. Even though gold prices surged in global and Indian markets, the growth in the international market witnessed a higher growth by 0.39%. Meanwhile, on MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an uptick of 0.31% to Rs 47,466 per 10 gram. However, the gold rates change with states and cities due to different taxes levied on the metal. Globally, gold prices stood at USD 1,792.34 per ounce. 

Gold prices in major cities

  • Mumbai: Rs 46,430 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,430 per 10 gram of 24-carat
  • Delhi: Rs 46,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,500 per 10 gram of 24-carat
  • Chennai: Rs 44,730 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,800 per 10 gram of 24-carat
  • Kolkata: Rs 46,920 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,620 per 10 gram of 24-carat
  • Bengaluru: Rs 44,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat
  • Hyderabad: Rs 44,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat
  • Pune: Rs 46,430 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat
  • Lucknow: Rs 46,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,500 per 10 gram of 24-carat
  • Patna: Rs 46,430 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,430 per 10 gram of 24-carat
  • Nagpur: Rs 46,430 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,430 per 10 gram of 24-carat
  • Jaipur: Rs 46,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,500 per 10 gram of 24-carat

 

 

READ | Gold price climbs Rs 418 on global trends
READ | Gold price falls for fourth consecutive day; declines by Rs 485 per 10 grams
READ | Gold price rises Rs 481 per 10 gram
READ | Microsoft Xbox Live Gold price increase reversed; Free-to-play titles won't require Gold
READ | Gold price rises Rs 241; silver jumps Rs 781
First Published:
COMMENT