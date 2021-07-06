Gold Price Today Surge By 0.02% After Brief Dip; Check Rates Across India

Gold prices in India on Tuesday, July 6 surged by 0.02% since Monday, July 5, pushing the value of 10 grams to Rs 47,440 from Rs 47,430. It was also higher than the average of last week of Rs 47,235 by 0.43%. Even though gold prices surged in global and Indian markets, the growth in the international market witnessed a higher growth by 0.39%. Meanwhile, on MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an uptick of 0.31% to Rs 47,466 per 10 gram. However, the gold rates change with states and cities due to different taxes levied on the metal. Globally, gold prices stood at USD 1,792.34 per ounce.

Gold prices in major cities