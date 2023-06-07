Gold Prices Gain Rs 25; Silver Declines Rs 150

Gold prices gained Rs 25 to Rs 60,800 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at Rs 60,775 per 10 grams. Silver, however, declined Rs 150 to Rs 72,800 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,800/10 gram, up Rs 25 per 10 gram," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, both gold and silver were trading flat at $1,957 per ounce and $23.42 per ounce, respectively. Gold prices traded firm for a second consecutive day amid an uptick in the US dollar, Gandhi said.