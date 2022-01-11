Gold Rallies Rs 104; Silver Climbs Rs 408 Tracking Global Trends

Gold price in the national capital on Tuesday jumped Rs 104 to Rs 46,606 per 10 grams, in line with a rally on international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 46,502 per 10 grams.

Silver also gained Rs 408 to Rs 59,700 per kg from Rs 59,292 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,809 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.63 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading half a per cent up at USD 1,809 per ounce on Tuesday. Gold prices traded higher with prices reclaiming USD 1,800 territory supported by weaker dollar and decline in US bond yields," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

