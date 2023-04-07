Good Friday: Stock Markets Remain Closed, Rupee Recovers

The Indian stock market will remain closed on Friday on account of Good Friday and will reopen on April 10, Monday.

Good Friday is observed by the Christian community, ahead of Easter to mark the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Stock markets response to unchanged repo rate

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) On Thursday put a pause on repo rate hike even as the RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das termed it as a 'pause not pivot'. The decision led to extended gains in the domestic benchmarks.

On Thursday, BSE Sensex settled at 59,832.97. NSE Nifty index closed at 17,599.

RBI's surprise move and the Rupee

The Reserve Bank surprised economists and market watchers with its move to put a pause on the repo rate hike. Most economists had predicted a 25 bps hike by the Central Bank. The move on Thursday led the Indian Rupee to dip to 82.06 following the Monetary policy announcement, but has recovered to 81.84 on Friday morning.

Will the interest rates remain stable at 6.50% ?

Experts speculate that the RBI has taken a wait and watch approach to the interest rates for now and could be keeping an eye on the global trends. India's macroeconomic data indicates inflation rate on recovery mode with the focus now shifting towards growth.

Stock market holidays of 2023

The BSE on its website has disclosed a list of holidays for 2023 which includes 10 more days apart from Good Friday. On April 4, the market was closed for Mahavir Jayanti, On April 14, it will remain closed for Ambedkar Jayanti. A trading holiday on May 1 can be expected on account of Maharashtra Day. On June 28, the markets will remain closed on account of Bakri eid. The next stock market holiday will be on August 15, on account of Independence Day. On September 19 for Ganesh Chaturthi. On October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti and on October 24 for Dussehra. On November 14 and November 27, the markets will be closed to celebrate Diwali Balipratipada and Gurunanak Jayanti. the markets will also remain closed on December 25 on account of Christmas.