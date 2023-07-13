Good Opportunities Lie Ahead, Says HCL Technologies CEO C Vijaykumar

HCL Technologies CEO C Vijaykumar says that he is optimistic about the coming quarters given the strong deal pipeline and good opportunities currently in the advanced stages, news agency PTI reported. This comes after the company's Q1 earnings missed the estimates that were planned earlier.

Present business situations

Vijaykumar adds that the US market at present shows more velocity than Europe, which is witnessing slower decision making. The company headquartered in Noida, competing with other major rivals like TCS and Infosys, has asserted that it has a strong pipeline with a good number of opportunities in the advanced stages.

The company head further said that these opportunities will be turned into revenue and expressed confidence that the order bookings will pick up from there.

"There is in fact a lot of positivity about what technology can do for business and the role that technology leaders can play in transforming the business and this mindset is reflected in client conversations as well," Vijayakumar told PTI.

"There's a lot of excitement about the technology initiatives, the progress that they are making and all the outcomes that they are achieving and how some of the new technologies can help them even achieve better outcomes. So, I think there is a lot of positivity," he adds.

The company believes that overall tech spending will continue to rise. While the pricing environment is currently stable, the market volatility is making it difficult to predict timelines for a full recovery.

HCL on Wednesday reported a 7.6 per cent year-on-year rise in its June quarter net profit. Its consolidated net profit of Rs 3,534 crore in the April-June period was up from Rs 3,283 crore in the same period a year back.

The headcount in HCL could have grown significantly in FY22 and FY23 but could not. The CEO assured that the levels will not repeat this fiscal and there will be some hiring in the present year which is expected to contribute to the overall growth.

