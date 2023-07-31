Google Ads Introduces Advertisement Tool Using Generative AI

Google Ads has unleashed an auto-generated advertisement tool powered by cutting-edge Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) and Large Language Models (LLMs). Dan Taylor, the Vice President of Global Ads at Google, announced the development during his recent visit to India.

Advertisers and businesses can now effortlessly auto-generate advertisements on the Google Ads platform. Marketers simply provide business prompts, and the system employs Gen AI to craft comprehensive campaign workflows. Leveraging information gleaned from advertisers' landing pages, high-performing queries, and approved headlines, Google Ads creates entirely fresh and captivating creatives.

The impact of AI on marketing and sales is not to be underestimated, as underscored by a McKinsey study reporting the most significant revenue effects in these sectors.

During the Google I/O event held on May 10, Google introduced Gen AI tools such as Performance Max, which led to an astonishing 18 per cent increase in conversions for renowned brands like Myntra, Samsung, HDFC, and Tata AIG. Performance Max seamlessly integrates various AI technologies, encompassing bidding, budget optimisation, audience targeting, creative design, attribution, and more.

Google's privacy-first approach

However, amid the strides in AI-powered marketing, Google emphasised its commitment to privacy, especially in light of evolving privacy regulations worldwide. Taylor highlighted a survey encompassing 16,500 individuals across 11 Asia-Pacific markets, revealing that 8 out of 10 consumers attach significant importance to the security and privacy of their personal information.

"So much so that 70 per cent of those consumers would stop engaging with a brand in response to a violation of their trust around data. So this is a real consumer concern," Taylor said.

Addressing these concerns, Google unveiled enhanced privacy features, such as Privacy Sandbox for the web and Android, offering a balanced approach that respects both people's privacy and business interests.

Days before the government's introduction of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, Google proactively implemented generative capabilities in its ads business, further fortifying user privacy. The Privacy Sandbox initiative strives to foster internet and app experiences rooted in privacy while retaining exceptional outcomes for businesses.

Engaging constructively with the EU Commission, Google aims to address concerns pertaining to its ads business and eliminate conflicts of interest between consumers and advertisers. The company's decade-long dedication to AI development positions it as a pioneering force in the field, long before the recent surge of public discourse surrounding AI innovations.

Google's AI for entrepreneurs

Google's AI will support small businesses and empower Indian businesses in adopting digital marketing. During the annual Google I/O conference in May, the company launched AI tools tailored for small-scale businesses. Amongst the innovations is Google Products Studio, enabling businesses to create customised product images without incurring substantial photo shoot expenses.

As the AI-powered landscape rapidly evolves, Taylor emphasised that businesses are not merely competing with one another but also with AI technologies. In a rapidly expanding internet economy projected to reach $1 trillion by the next decade, the agility of AI tools has become a key differentiator for marketers.

Moreover, the potential of generative AI extends beyond the realm of advertisements, as news publishers embrace its advantages in content creation and optimisation.

(With PTI inputs)