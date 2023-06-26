Google, Amazon's Investment Could Boost Digital Infrastructure, Say Experts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to the United States (US) has turned out to be beneficial for India in terms of investments in the technology sector. Tech giants like Google and Amazon have all proposed investment plans in areas of FinTech, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and E-commerce. These investments will pave the way for a robust digital infrastructure which is in line with the government's vision of Digital India.

Sundar Pichai announced that Google will invest $10 billion in India's digitisation fund to support fintech systems in India. He further announced the opening of Google's global fintech operation centre in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City in Gandhinagar (GIFT City).

"We are excited today that we are announcing the opening of our global fintech operation centre in GIFT City, Gujarat," Pichai said while addressing the media.

Given India’s population size and fast adoption of technology, India can strengthen its digital infrastructure, says Alankar Saxena, CTO, Mudrex.

"Investments in Gujarat's FinTech City will drive innovation, accelerate fintech growth, and enhance digital infrastructure," Saxena adds.

Amazon, the global e-commerce giant, announced the investment of an additional $15 billion over the next seven years, bringing its total investment in India to $26 billion.

Amazon accounts for the biggest market share in e-commerce in India at present, followed by Flipkart. The investment proposal by Amazon will increase the competition in the market and will offer competitive prices for the Indian market, where major emerging players like Tata Neu, Nykaa, IndiaMart and Meesho are all gaining market traction day by day.

According to the experts, Considering India’s rapidly expanding digital landscape, Amazon has always looked at the country as a profitable and vast market for the E-commerce company. Amazon’s ambitious plan to double its investments in India will catalyse the development of the E-commerce sector in India.

"The investment announcements will drive India's ambition to become a global digital hub, advancing sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and education," Pratik Vaidya MD & CVO, Karma Global told Republic

According to a report released by India Brand Equity Foundation in February, India's Direct to Consumer (D2C) market is expected to reach $60 billion by FY27 and the overall e-commerce market will reach $350 billion by 2030. India's e-commerce market has also transformed since internet prices in the country have been reduced.

"Backed by a vision to position India as a manufacturing powerhouse, these investments will further strengthen the path for India's deep talent pool to build cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions in the financial services space", Nirav Choksi, CEO, CredAble told Republic World.

"To fully leverage the AI revolution, India must implement a deliberate strategy to foster AI innovation, adoption, and expansion," Choksi adds

In addition to this, the investment proposal from Elon Musk's Starlink and Tesla will help the automotive, telecom and renewable sectors and semiconductor production in India will generate more employment and can be a catalyst in the sustainable development goals and export sector.