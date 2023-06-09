Google Calls Employees Back To Office, Performance Review To Be Conducted Physically

Search engine giant Google has asked its employees to return to the office and stop working from home. According to media reports, the employees are asked to return to the office. Those with frequent absences will be issued warnings about the same. Further, the company also revealed that the performance review will also be conducted physically.

Since the pandemic started in 2020, many prominent companies completely shifted to work from home policy to curb the spread of pandemic and to maintain social distancing norms. Later as the pandemic eased, employees in tech companies and other organisations were given the option to work work-from-home or follow a hybrid working mode.

Google updated the policies of hybrid work in March and conveyed it to the employees via mail. As per the company, it asked employees to be present in the office for at least three days a week.

"The full work-from-home option will only be given to select employees. There’s just no substitute for coming together in person. We’ve heard from Googlers that those who spend at least three days a week in the office feel more connected to other Googlers, and that this effect is magnified when teammates work from the same location. Of course, not everyone believes in ‘magical hallway conversations,’ but there’s no question that working together in the same room makes a positive difference." wrote Chief People Officer Fiona Cicconi in a mail to employees.

“Our hybrid approach is designed to incorporate the best of being together in person with the benefits of working from home for part of the week. Now that we’re more than a year into this way of working, we’re formally integrating this approach into all of our workplace policies.” said a Google Spokesperson as per media reports.

The majority of the tech companies in India have either stopped or introduced the hybrid work policy, this includes Accenture, Amazon, TCS, Infosys and Wipro among others.