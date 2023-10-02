Google-HP Starts Chromebook Production In India, Commits Affordable Computing For Students

Chromebook manufacturing in India: Google, in collaboration with HP, has initiated the manufacturing of Chromebooks in India, according to an announcement by the PC maker. The manufacturing of Chromebook devices is taking place at the Flex Facility near Chennai, where HP has been producing a range of laptops and desktops since August 2020.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated on Monday, "We're partnering with HP to manufacture Chromebooks in India - These are the first Chromebooks to be made in India and will make it easier for Indian students to have access to affordable and secure computing."

An HP spokesperson confirmed the commencement of Chromebook production in India. The new Chromebooks are available online, with prices starting at Rs 15,990 apiece. HP is among the applicants benefiting from the government's Rs 17,000 crore production-linked incentive scheme for IT hardware. Chromebooks are priced lower compared to notebooks with proprietary operating systems.

HP expanding manufacturing in India

In a joint statement, Google and HP mentioned that Chromebooks are leading devices in K-12 education, assisting over 50 million students and teachers worldwide. The local production of Chromebooks broadens HP's India-made PC portfolio.

HP has been progressively expanding its manufacturing operations in India since 2020. Starting from December 2021, it began manufacturing a wide range of laptops in India, including HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks, and HP G8 series notebooks.

The company has also diversified its range of locally manufactured commercial desktops by incorporating various models of desktop mini towers (MT), mini desktops (DM), small form factor (SFF) desktops, and a variety of All-in-One PCs.

(With PTI inputs)