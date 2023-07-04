Google Plans To Hire Former Apple Executive Sreenivasa Reddy As India Policy Head: Report

Search engine giant Google has announced that it will appoint Sreenivasa Reddy, a senior engineering executive from Microsoft Corporation as the India policy head, news agency Bloomberg reported citing unknown people aware of the matter.

The India policy head is responsible for the government affairs in the country. The person is also responsible for handling the legal challenges and expansion of hardware assembly lines in the country.

Who is Sreenivasa Reddy?

Sreenivasa Reddy, who currently holds the position of senior engineering executive at Microsoft has worked in senior positions at Apple Inc India regulatory team and has headed government relations at the local unit of Swedish telecom-gear maker Ericcson. Reddy has been involved in driving the domestic manufacturing companies at both of these big companies according to media reports.

At present, Google is looking for manufacturing partners for its Pixel range of smartphones, thereby also aiming at increasing production facilities beyond China. Reddy's experience in the manufacturing sector will help Google expand local manufacturing of Pixel and other hardware products such as speakers.

At a time when Google has been accused of abusing its dominant position in the Android and mobile operating systems, Reddy is expected to navigate through the regulatory challenges. This also comes at a time when the California-based company is already fighting antitrust charges in India.

India is certainly the best and most robust growth market that the company eyes.

In a recent meeting during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced plans to open a global financial technology centre in GIFT City, Gujarat.