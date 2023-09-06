Google Rolls Out New Android Logo With Other AI-centric Updates To Widgets

Android's new logo: Google is rolling out a series of updates to its mobile apps and services, introducing improvements to its At a Glance Google Assistant widget, enhancements to the Lookout visual accessibility app, and the addition of Zoom calls to Android Auto.

These updates also come with branding changes that aim to underscore Android's position as both fun and a serious Google product. This release is in anticipation of Android 14's upcoming launch, although it's worth noting that most new Android features are introduced throughout the year via updates like these, rather than solely in major OS platform upgrades.

New at a glance widget

The At a Glance widget is receiving a design refresh and providing more comprehensive information about events, travel plans, and local weather. Additionally, Google Wallet is getting an update to simplify the process of uploading passes with barcodes and QR codes by introducing a photo import feature.

Apart from that, the Lookout app, designed to offer descriptions of on-screen imagery for individuals with low vision or blindness, will become smarter in describing scenes and responding to follow-up questions.

Android Auto will now also support joining Zoom and Webex calls, although this feature is currently limited to audio-only participation.

Google changes the Android logo

Google is changing the Android logo's appearance, with the typeface closely resembling that used in Google's own logo. Additionally, "Android" will now be spelled with a capital "A." Google's brand manager, Jason Fournier, explained that this change brings the Android logo closer to Google's branding and creates harmony between the two.

The Android robot logo will adopt a 3D appearance, and various colourful versions will be used as needed. One variant even features a furry texture.

While these updates provide a fresh look and improved functionality for Android users, Google has more in store for the fall. The company has sent out invitations for a hardware launch event, and the Pixel 8 is expected to debut on October 4th. It's likely that a full release of Android 14 will coincide with this event. In the meantime, users can expect the annual stream of Pixel leaks to continue.