Google To Open Doors For Real-money Games On Play Store Amid Regulatory Shift In India

This is anticipated to benefit skill-based gaming companies, especially in light of the recent 28% GST imposed on the real-money gaming sector by the government

Google is preparing to allow real-money games on its Play Store, with the condition that they are approved by self-regulatory bodies once a new regulatory framework is established in India. This move is expected to benefit skill-based gaming companies, especially considering the recent 28 per cent GST regime imposed by the government on the real-money gaming sector.

Google's app experiment

Google initiated a year-long pilot program in September 2022, allowing daily fantasy sports and rummy apps from Indian developers to be available on the Play Store. This pilot program is scheduled to conclude on September 28, 2023. After this date, Google will not accept new apps into the pilot program but will permit existing apps participating in it to remain on the Play Store until January 15, 2024.

In April, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) introduced gaming-related amendments to the IT Act of 2021, which will empower multiple self-regulatory organisations (SROs) to decide whether a real-money game, involving the transfer of money, can operate in India.

Google has expressed its intention to enable the distribution of online real-money games verified by Self Regulatory Bodies (SRBs) on Google Play, provided they adhere to Google's policies. The company is closely monitoring developments in this area to determine its next steps and timelines.

