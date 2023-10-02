Google's Earthquake Alert Launched In India, Here's How To Use It

Google’s earthquake alert in India: In collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Google is launching its Android Earthquake Alerts System in India.

Google's crisis alerts representation in India | Image credit: Google

Earthquakes, one of the most prevalent natural disasters globally, require swift responses for public safety. Leveraging sensors within Android smartphones, Google’s earthquake alert system can detect and estimate seismic activity in specific locations and alert the user. Based on the location and collecting sensory data from multiple devices in the same vicinity, Google’s servers can flag a movement as an earthquake precisely.

Already operational in several countries, it provides users with early warnings as soon as tremors are detected. With this introduction in India, Android users across the nation will receive automatic alerts, empowering them to prepare and secure their safety during earthquakes.

How does Google’s Earthquake alert work?

Google clearly explains how its earthquake alerts work to flag certain movements as earthquakes. According to Google, every Android smartphone comes equipped with small accelerometers that function like mini seismometers. When a phone is charging, these accelerometers can detect initial signs of earthquake tremors.

Android smartphones detecting seismic activities | Image credit: Google Earth

If multiple phones detect similar earthquake-like movements simultaneously, Google’s server can analyse this data to estimate a potential earthquake, including its epicentre and magnitude. Subsequently, alerts can be sent to nearby phones. Due to the rapid speed of internet signals (faster than seismic waves), these alerts often reach phones several seconds before the actual strong shaking.

Google's earthquake warnings | Image credit: Google

As per Google’s declaration, all the earthquake alerts will be easy to understand and will come in all Indian languages supported by Android. To get the earthquake alerts, make sure that your Android have the following prerequisites:

Ensure that you have an Android device running on Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or later

Make sure you have an active Wi-Fi or cellular data connection on your device

Go to your device settings and ensure that location settings are enabled

How to activate Google’s earthquake alerts?

Now when you have the prerequisites, follow the steps mentioned below to enable Google’s earthquake alerts.

Open your device settings.

Scroll down and find the "Apps & notifications" or "Apps" option and tap on it.

Locate and tap on "Google" from the list of apps.

Tap on "Emergency Alerts."

Enable the "Earthquake Alerts" toggle to start receiving earthquake alerts.

You can also check Google search for local seismic events and safety measures. Just make sure to follow the steps below:

Open Google Search on your device.

In the search bar, type a query like "Earthquake near me" or similar.

Google will provide information about local seismic events and safety measures.

How to opt-out of earthquake alerts (optional)

If you no longer wish to receive earthquake alerts, you can turn off Earthquake Alerts in your device settings:

Open your device settings

Scroll down and find the "Apps & notifications" or "Apps" option and tap on it

Locate and tap on "Google" from the list of apps

Tap on "Emergency Alerts"

Disable the "Earthquake Alerts" toggle

Keep your device connected, and if you receive an earthquake alert, follow recommended safety procedures to ensure your safety. By following these steps, you can use Google's Earthquake Alert system to stay informed about seismic events and take necessary safety measures.