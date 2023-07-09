Government Agency To Measure Digital Economy's Scope And Scale

The government is planning to enlist the services of an agency to measure the actual value of the digital economy. By 2025, it is expected that the digital economy will amount to approximately $1 trillion. The selected agency will be contracted for a period of nine months to complete this task.

The agency will be responsible for preparing a preliminary report on the estimation of the digital economy's size and projecting its growth from the current fiscal year until 2029-30. This report must be submitted to the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) within 32 weeks from the date of agency selection.

"The RFP aims to invite proposal in the area of estimation and measurement of India's digital economy including formulation of measurement framework, capturing data and identifying digital interventions," the document said.

The report will also look into state rankings and their share in the digital economy, along with the impact of e-commerce and emerging technology on such economy.

"Collective action is required in a team India spirit with collaboration between government and private/social sectors," the document said.

MeitY had earlier published a report titled 'India's Trillion Dollar Digital Opportunity' which identifies 30 digital themes ranging from IT infrastructure, software capabilities and healthcare education to next-generation financial services.

It estimated digital transformation to create $1 trillion worth of economic value by 2025, resulting in 60 to 65 million jobs.

"Sectors like agriculture, health and education will benefit in the economic value of $390-500 billion from digitalisation," it added.

A recent collaborative report by Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company predicts a remarkable expansion for India's internet economy, foreseeing a six-fold growth to reach a staggering $1 trillion by 2030. As per their estimations, India's internet economy stood at approximately $155-175 billion in 2022.

Another study commissioned by the Broadband India Forum reveals a promising future for India's app economy, projecting a value of around $792 billion by 2030, equivalent to 12 per cent of the country's estimated GDP of $6.59 trillion. These forecasts illustrate the significant potential and increasing significance of India's digital landscape in shaping its economic growth and positioning it as a key player in the global internet economy.



(With agency inputs)