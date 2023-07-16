Government Aims To Strengthen Bandwidth For Free Trade Agreement Negotiations

As several countries express interest in negotiating bilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) with India to enhance economic ties, the commerce ministry is exploring ways to increase its capacity for conducting these time-consuming and resource-intensive talks, according to a senior official.

The commerce ministry is currently engaged in FTA negotiations with countries such as the UK, Canada, and the European Union.

"Negotiations are really time consuming and energy consuming and human resource consuming. Therefore, we are trying to increase the bandwidth within the commerce department," government officlals said. Indian trade service officers are expected to play a more active role in FTA negotiations.

The official also highlighted that Latin American countries, including Peru, are interested in pursuing FTAs with India, and India is closely considering these opportunities.

Additionally, the South American trade bloc MERCOSUR aims to expand the scope of its existing preferential trade agreements to include an FTA. India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) group are also exploring the possibility of negotiating a trade pact.

India has expressed interest in pursuing bilateral or individual negotiations with African nations as well.

MERCOSUR comprises Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay, with Bolivia and Chile as associate members. Established in 1991, the bloc seeks to facilitate the free movement of goods, capital, services, and people within the region.

FTAs involve a significant reduction or elimination of customs duties on a wide range of goods traded between two or more countries. Additionally, they aim to simplify norms to promote trade in services and increase investments.

According to a trade expert, the Department of Commerce leads FTA negotiation teams. Various key ministries, including revenue, chemicals, pharma, fertilisers, textiles, heavy industries, and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), are involved in these negotiations.

As FTA agreements encompass new subjects such as e-commerce, labour, environment, gender, and sustainability, officers from different ministries who specialize in these areas play a crucial role in the negotiations. Institutes like the Centre for WTO Studies, private experts, and lawyers are also engaged in these talks.

As part of the department's restructuring plans, the commerce ministry is considering the establishment of a Global Trade Promotion Organization (GTPO). This proposed organization, a key recommendation from a report on revamping the Department of Commerce, would play a significant role in future export promotion initiatives. It would be staffed by trade service officers in key positions.

Another expert emphasized the importance of government officials involved in these negotiations carefully listening to the views of stakeholders and acting accordingly. They emphasized the need for a clear strategy and roadmap to guide FTA negotiations, ensuring consistency even if the officer in charge is transferred to another department.

Negotiating trade agreements with partner countries is an ongoing and dynamic process aimed at achieving better market access for Indian exports and creating other business opportunities.

India has signed 13 free trade agreements with countries such as Japan, Korea, and the UAE, as well as six preferential pacts with trading partners to enhance market access for domestic goods and promote exports. The country has recently concluded three such agreements with Mauritius, the UAE, and Australia.

The core subjects addressed in FTAs include trade in goods and services, rules of origin, technical barriers to trade, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, customs procedures, trade remedies, legal and institutional issues, and the movement of professionals.

In addition to these core subjects, additional topics covered in trade pacts encompass sustainability (environment, labour), geographical indications (GIs), intellectual property rights (IPRs), digital trade or e-commerce, government procurement, competition, gender, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), anti-corruption measures, transparency, innovation, trade and development cooperation, and good regulatory practices.

In these areas, FTA partners focus on harmonizing domestic regulations. While core subjects are covered in all FTAs, additional subjects are mutually agreed upon and selected. Most EU and UK trade agreements include a majority of the additional subjects.

Ajay Srivastava, Co-founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), emphasized the importance of assessing how much India's exports will increase post-FTA before committing to new negotiations. He introduced the concept of "Real Additional Market Access" (RAMA), which refers to the export value of Indian products where the non-zero most favored nation (MFN) duty in partner countries becomes zero post-FTA, making the products cheaper compared to the nearest competitor.

Srivastava stated that RAMA provides a practical understanding of the potential increase in exports post-FTA. He pointed out that India's weak export performance with FTA partners should not come as a surprise, as it is a result of high tariffs in India and significantly lower tariffs in its FTA partners. These outcomes could have been anticipated even before the agreements were signed.

