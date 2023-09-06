Last Updated:

Government Approves Rs 3,760 Crore Fund For Battery Energy Storage

This fund will be disbursed in 5 instalments until 2030-31 and is expected to facilitate the creation of 4,000 MW hours of energy storage capacity.

Business Desk
Solar panel | Image credit: Pixabay

The government has given its approval for a viability gap fund of Rs 3,760 crore to promote the establishment of battery energy storage systems in India. This decision was announced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. 

Full central funding

The entire amount of Rs 3,760 crore for viability gap funding will be provided by the central government, as stated by the minister during a media briefing on Cabinet decisions.

This fund will be disbursed in five instalments until the fiscal year 2030-31 and is expected to facilitate the creation of 4,000 MW hours of energy storage capacity. Anurag Thakur also mentioned that this viability gap funding will result in a total investment of Rs 9,500 crore.

It's important to note that India's goal is to fulfil 50 per cent of its energy needs using renewable and non-fossil energy sources.

(With PTI inputs)

