Government Bans Non-basmati White Rice Exports To Stabilise Domestic Supply

In a bid to ensure ample domestic supply and keep retail prices in check during the upcoming festive season, the Indian government has imposed a ban on exports of non-basmati white rice. However, there will be no change in the export policy for par-boiled non-basmati rice and basmati rice, which are the major components of India's rice exports.

Non-basmati white rice accounts for about 25 per cent of India's total rice exports, with $4.2 million worth of exports recorded in 2022-23 compared to $2.62 million in the previous year. Key destinations for Indian non-basmati white rice exports include Thailand, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, and the USA.

Non-basmati exports increased despite a 20 per cent export duty

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) stated that the export policy for non-basmati white rice has been amended from "free" to "prohibited" to ensure sufficient domestic availability at reasonable prices. This move comes as domestic rice prices have witnessed an 11.5 per cent increase over the past year and a 3 per cent rise in the past month.

Shipments loaded before the ban will be allowed to export: DGFT | Image credit: Unsplash

The imposition of a 20 per cent export duty on non-basmati white rice in September 2022 aimed to lower prices and boost availability in the domestic market. However, exports of this variety surged from 33.66 lakh tonnes to 42.12 lakh tonnes during the September-March period of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The ban on non-basmati white rice exports is expected to alleviate pressure on domestic prices and benefit consumers. Nevertheless, exports of non-basmati rice (par-boiled rice) and basmati rice will continue, enabling farmers to reap the benefits of remunerative prices in the international market.

The DGFT clarified that certain consignments of non-basmati white rice would be allowed for export under specific conditions, including shipments where loading has already commenced before the notification of the ban. Exports may also be permitted based on other countries' requirements to meet their food security needs, subject to their governments' request.

The prohibition on non-basmati white rice exports aims to safeguard domestic supplies during the festive season, ensuring that consumers have access to rice at reasonable prices.

(With PTI inputs)