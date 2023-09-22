Government Bond Yields End Higher Amid Gains Of JPMorgan Index Inclusion

Government bonds end higher: The government of India bonds ended marginally higher on Friday after traders booked profits amid a fall triggered by the inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan's widely-tracked emerging market debt index. The 10-year 7.18 per cent 2033 bond yield ended at 7.1570 per cent, compared to Thursday's close of 7.1443 per cent. The yield had dropped to 7.0717 per cent earlier, its lowest in two months. For the week, the yield was largely unchanged.

"This is definitely a big positive for the bond markets from a medium term perspective. However, in the short-term, after the initial sentiment-driven rally towards 7.05 per cent, we expect focus to shift back to broader macros," Anshul Chandak, Head of Treasury at RBL Bank said, as cited by a Reuters report.

JPMorgan's inclusion of India's local bonds in GBI-EM index

As many as 23 Indian Government Bonds (IGBs) with a combined notional value of $330 billion, all of which fall under the "fully accessible route" for non-residents have been found eligible.

"India's weight is expected to reach the maximum weight threshold of 10 per cent in the GBI-EM Global Diversified, and approximately 8.7 per cent in the GBI-EM Global index," JPMorgan said.

The inclusion will begin on June 28, 2024, and extend over 10 months with 1 per cent increments on its index weighting, JPMorgan said, adding that India is expected to reach the maximum weighting of 10 per cent.

"Beyond the near-term euphoria, this should structurally augur well for rates and FX markets, leading to lower cost of borrowings for the economy at large and more accountable fiscal policy-making," the report cited Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services as saying.

According to Citi and Bank of America, this move by JPMorgan could boost demand for debt and push India's benchmark 10-year bond yield to sub-7 per cent levels in the coming months. ICICI Bank expects inflows of $50 billion over the next 12 months if other foreign indexes add the country's debt to their benchmarks.

The FTSE Russell, which has India on its watchlist for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index, will announce a decision on September 28.

(With Reuters inputs)