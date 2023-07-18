Government Bond Yields Fell For Second Straight Session On Continued Interest In OIS Rates

Government bond yields ended lower for a second consecutive session on Tuesday as overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates continue to see receiving interest, while bets of the US Federal Reserve pausing after July strengthened.

The benchmark 7.26 2033 bond yield ended at 7.05 per cent, the lowest since June 28, after closing at 7.07 per cent on Monday. The benchmark yield has fallen by six basis points (bps) in the last four sessions.

The five-year OIS rate was at 6.16 per cent and has plummeted by around 29 basis points from its recent high of 6.45 per cent.

"There is no build-up in short positions and therefore, bond prices have been rallying," said Pawan Somani, head of fixed income at Knight Fintech Research.

US Treasury

The 10-year US yield has plunged by around 30 bps from its recent highs as market sentiment improved and was last trading around 3.76 per cent. The decline in yields got a push after a softer-than-expected June inflation reading in the world's largest economy.

Markets are now closely watching Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's tone at the US central bank's July 25-26 meeting. The odds of a 25-bps hike in July remain around 94 per cent, but that of another hike after that have come down sharply.

Inflation outlook

Back home, market participants will look out for upcoming inflation print amid rising vegetable prices to gauge the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rate action trajectory.

The annual retail inflation rate rose to 4.81 per cent in June, snapping four months of easing and erasing chances of any early rate cut.

"July domestic inflation print will be very crucial as the full impact of price rise in vegetables will be seen," Somani said.

The RBI maintained a status quo on rates in the past two monetary policies and reiterated its commitment to bring inflation to the 4 per cent target level. The RBI's repo rate currently at 6.50 per cent and the next monetary policy is due in August.