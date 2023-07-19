Government Bond Yields Flat As Traders Seek Directional Cues

Government bond yields were flat in the early session on Wednesday, as traders pause purchases to assess the outlook on yields and look out for fresh triggers for further directional moves.

The benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield was trading at 7.07 per cent as of 10:00 am after ending the previous session at 7.05 per cent.

"At 7.05 per cent-7.06 per cent levels for the benchmark, most would not be entering major longs, as all positives seem to be factored in, and hence we may be in for a couple of days of sideways trading," a trader with a state-run bank said.

Softening bond yields

Bond yields have been easing recently, tracking sharp receiving in overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates amid strengthening bets of the US Federal Reserve pausing its rate hike cycle after July.

The five-year OIS slumped 25 basis points (bps) in the last six sessions, especially after softer-than-expected US inflation print bolstered the argument against further rate hikes by the Fed.

US Treasury

US yields also plunged during the same period, with the 10-year yield down by over 30 bps, and trading below the crucial 3.80 per cent handle.

The next major trigger would be the Fed policy decision due on July 26, where markets will focus on the guidance provided by Chair Jerome Powell, with a 25 bps rate hike already factored in.

The odds of a 25 bps hike in July remain around 92 per cent, but that of another hike after that have come down sharply.

Back home, traders await treasury bill supply, with the central bank selling notes worth Rs 24,000 crore ($2.92 billion) later in the day.

The government will also raise Rs 31,000 crore through the sale of bonds on Friday, which includes Rs 14,000 crore of a new 14-year bond, with traders expecting cutoff yield in the 7.13 per cent-7.18 per cent range.