Government Bond Yields Hold Steady Despite Recent Selloff And Global Factors

Government bond yields: The government bond yields are expected to trade largely unchanged on the last day of the fiscal first half after a recent selloff, as oil prices and US yields stay elevated, while FTSE Russell continues to keep India on a watch list for inclusion.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18 per cent 2033 bond yield is likely to be in the 7.20 per cent-7.26 per cent range on Friday, after ending at 7.2414 per cent in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said. The benchmark yield posted its biggest single-session rise for 2023 on Thursday.

Global index provider FTSE Russell kept India on a watch list for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI), the index provider said on Friday, which does not come as a surprise for many market players.

The move comes a week after JPMorgan announced India will be a part of its influential GBI-EM index suite starting in June.

"Euroclear settlement is important for FTSE, and hence this announcement does not come as a major surprise but still may have a mild negative impact going into the quarter end," a trader with a foreign bank said.

US yields remain marginally off

US yields were marginally off their highs, with the 10-year yield at 4.60 per cent, after rising to 4.6880 per cent on Thursday - its highest level in 16 years - as bets of interest rates remaining higher for longer persisted.

The benchmark Brent crude contract was trading above $95 per barrel but was below one-year highs of $97.69 per barrel hit on Thursday, while worries over supply shortage continue to pose an upside threat to prices.

Meanwhile, India to borrow 6.55 trillion rupees ($78.82 billion) through bond issues in the October-March half. This includes a maximum of 1.45 trillion rupees through 10-year bonds, which is 22 per cent of the overall borrowing.