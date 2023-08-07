Government Bond Yields Little Changed; Market Awaits RBI Policy Decision

Government bond yields ended steady, as market participants awaited the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision for further cues.

The benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield closed at 7.19 per cent, after ending at 7.19 per cent on Friday.

The yield declined to a low of 7.15 per cent earlier in the session, but increased from those levels on bets that the RBI may strike a hawkish tone in its policy on Thursday.

Yogesh Kalinge, vice-president at AK Capital Services said, "Bond yields are likely to be rangebound till the RBI policy with the market focussing on the central bank's commentary and outlook on food prices".

The RBI will keep the key interest rate at 6.50 per cent, as per a Reuters poll of economists, who now see the first rate cut in the second quarter of 2024.

Market participants closely watched the central bank's commentary on inflation.

"If the central bank revises its inflation target for the rest of the year, then that would provide the next key trigger for the market," Kalinge added.

Retail inflation

Retail inflation in the country rose to 4.81 per cent in June, after easing for four months. Kotak Mahindra Bank estimates July inflation at 6.4 per cent. Deutsche Bank Research expects it at 6.7 per cent.

"CPI inflation may stay around 6 per cent YoY in August as well, post which it is likely to moderate to 4.8 per cent YoY in September, when vegetable prices, particularly those of tomatoes start mean reverting," said Deutsche Bank Research in a note.

Elevated inflation fears may further expect to result in a rise in government bond yield, with the benchmark hitting 7.25 per cent soon. The level was last seen four months ago, traders said.

Market participants await the US inflation data, due on Thursday.

(With Reuters inputs)