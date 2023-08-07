Government Bond Yields May Observe An Early Session Decline, Tracking US Trend

The government bond yields may record a decline in the early opening session today, following the decline of US peers. However, the major movers in the market would be dominated by the RBI’s monetary policy decision and US inflation data.

The benchmark of 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield may continue to stay in the range of 7.14 per cent to 7.19 per cent after the closing of the previous session at 7.1915 per cent, a trader with a state-run bank said.

"Indian bond yields are very closely tracking Treasuries, and such a large tumble in the latter will definitely see 3-4 basis points of a gap down opening in local yields," the trader added.

US bond yields fell last Friday after the US unemployment data indicated the addition of fewer jobs than expected in July. On the other hand, nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 jobs, falling below the expected target of 200,000.

Slowdown in labour demand

The recent employment report from the Labor Department also revealed downward revisions in job gains for May and June, potentially indicating a slowdown in labour demand following the Federal Reserve's concluded interest rate hikes.

Unexpectedly, average hourly earnings experienced a positive surprise, showing a 4.4 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Simultaneously, the unemployment rate inched down to 3.5 per cent.

Local bond yields have been on the rise lately, driven by increasing longer-term US yields reaching their highest point in nine months. The prominent US 10-year yield surpassed the 4.20 per cent threshold. The likelihood of a rate hike in September stands at approximately 14 per cent.

US inflation data is scheduled for release on Thursday, coinciding with the Reserve Bank of India's announcement of its monetary policy decision.

While no rate adjustments are anticipated, there is ongoing market concern that the Indian central bank might adopt a more hawkish stance due to apprehensions about a near-term surge in inflation.

The country’s retail inflation escalated to 4.81 per cent in June after a four-month moderation. Many economists are predicting that the July figures could rise to around 6.5 per cent, significantly surpassing the upper tolerance level set by the RBI.

(With Reuters inputs)