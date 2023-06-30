Government Bond Yields Post Biggest Single-day Jump, Rise 13 Basis Points

Government bonds yields ended higher on the last day of the quarter, with the benchmark yield posting its biggest single session jump so far this year after weak debt auction demand and as elevated US yields dampened investor sentiment.

The benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield ended at 7.1166 per cent on Friday, after closing at 7.0575 per cent in the previous session. The yield posted its biggest single session jump since November 3, 2022. It also rose 13 basis points for June, after easing for the last three consecutive months.

"US yields have risen again and with the global backdrop supporting more rate hikes in the US and continuous supply, there is some rise in yields," said Abhishek Upadhyay, senior economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

India raised Rs 33,000 crore ($4.02 billion) through the sale of bonds earlier in the day, with the cutoff yield for liquid five-year and 10-year notes at higher-than-estimated levels, indicating weak appetite for more supply.

US yields jumped after upbeat data cemented bets of a stronger economy and increasing expectations of interest rate hikes by the Fed gained more ground.

The two-year and 10-year US yields jumped to their highest level in nearly four months. The 10-year yield was at 3.89 per cent, while the two-year yield was at 4.94 per cent, with the inversion widening further to 105 basis points.

Bond yields will extend their rise into the next quarter due to a strong line-up of debt supply and as chances of a rate cut before the first half of next year look unlikely, traders said.

Market participants now await the supply calendar for states as well as treasury bills for July-September, with the former impacting demand for longer-duration bond yields.