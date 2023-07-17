Government Bond Yields Rise Tracking Gains In US Peers

Government bond yields were higher at the beginning of the week following a rise in US peers, after consumer inflation expectations in the world's largest economy rose in July.

The benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield was trading at 7.10 per cent as of 10:20 am after ending the previous session at 7.09 per cent.

"The rise in US yields led to a slight uptick in benchmark yields but throughout the day they are expected to remain rangebound amid lack of strong triggers," a trader with a primary dealership said.

US Treasury

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields rose on Friday after consumers lifted their inflation expectations in July. The 10-year US yield was at 3.81 per cent, while 2-year US yield was at 4.77 per cent.

The University of Michigan's preliminary reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment showed that US consumer sentiment jumped to the highest level in nearly two years in July.

The survey's reading of one-year inflation expectations inched up to 3.4 per cent this month from 3.3 per cent in June.

Federal Reserve rate hikes

Market participants now wait to evaluate Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's tone at the US central bank's July meeting for further indications on whether it is likely to continue raising rates beyond a highly anticipated 25 basis point increase this month.

The odds of a 25-basis point hike in July remain around 92 per cent, but those of another hike after that have come down.

"The benchmark bond yield will remain in 7.05 per cent-7.15 per cent range till the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy in August. We may see some buying interest at the 7.12 per cent-level," a dealer at a state-run bank said.

The RBI maintained status quo on policy rates in its previous two meetings after hiking by 250 basis points in the last financial year, but now aims to meet the 4 per cent inflation target, which has pushed back bets of rate cut.

Surging food prices accelerated June retail inflation rate to 4.81 per cent, snapping four months of easing and higher than the revised 4.31 per cent for May and 4.58 per cent expected in a Reuters poll.