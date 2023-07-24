Government Bond Yields Steady As Key US Fed Policy Decision Awaited

The government bond yields ended little changed on Monday as market participants awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting for further cues.

The benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield ended at 7.07 per cent, after closing the previous session at 7.07 per cent.

"Market has priced in one hike from the Fed this week but all eyes are now on Chair Jerome Powell's commentary around inflation and further hikes," said Shrisha Acharya, a fixed income trader at DCB Bank.

Federal Reserve rate hikes

The US central bank has raised its rates by 500 bps since March 2022 taking the Fed funds to 5 per cent - 5.25 per cent. The odds of a 25 bps hike are now around 96 per cent but that of another increase after that has come down.

"Hawkish commentary from the Fed will push the benchmark yield towards 7.10 per cent level, but if there's any comfort on a rate hike pause then we may see it falling towards 7 per cent," a trader with a state-run bank said.

Post the Fed, investors will look out for the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy in August for commentary on inflation.

DCB Bank's Acharya expects the benchmark yield to remain in the 7.05-7.10 per cent band until RBI policy.

The recent rise in inflation has prompted investors to push back rate cut expectations by at least a quarter to the middle of 2024, with a sustained rise in prices likely triggering further repricing, according to traders.

Monetary policy

The RBI paused rate hikes in the last two meetings, indicating it would wait for inflation to align with its medium-term target of 4 per cent before cutting.

Market participants will also await the auction of state debt securities on Tuesday. States in the country aim to raise Rs 19,000 crore ($2.32 billion) through the sale of bonds.