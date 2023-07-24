Government Bond Yields Steady; Market Awaits Fed Policy Decision

Government bond yields were largely unchanged at the beginning of the week, as most market participants refrained from placing large bets ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due on Wednesday.

The benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield was trading at 7.07 per cent as of 10:00 am after ending the previous week at 7.07 per cent.

"The trading activity has been subdued since the opening as there are no strong cues to take positions. The benchmark (yield) will hover around 7.08 per cent till Fed policy," said a dealer at a primary dealership.

The bond yield ended unchanged last week, after easing by 7 basis points (bps) in the previous week on rising bets of a Fed rate hike pause after an expected increase this week.

While the Fed is expected to deliver a hike of 25 bps this week, market participants will await Chair Jerome Powell's commentary for further indications on rate action.

Federal Reserve interest rates

The US central bank has hiked its rates by 500 bps since March 2022 and the Fed funds interest rate is currently at 5 per cent-5.25 per cent. The odds of a 25 bps hike are currently around 96 per cent, but that of another increase after that have come down.

"If Fed signals the end of the rate hike cycle, we may see the 10-year yield falling below 7 per cent but it's unlikely to sustain due to domestic supply pressure," said a senior trader at a private bank.

Though the market largely expects a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) next April, that could be brought forward to the end of this financial year once the Fed indicates a pause, Vikas Goel, managing director at PNB Gilts said.

The RBI's monetary policy is due in August. The central bank paused rate hikes in the last two meetings, indicating it would wait for inflation to align with its medium-term target of 4 per cent before cutting rates.