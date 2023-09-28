Government Bond Yields To Increase Amid Global Economic Trends

Government bond yields: The government bond yields are expected to rise in the early session on Thursday as US yields and crude oil prices hit fresh highs hurting sentiment, while the market awaits fresh supply through a weekly debt auction later in the day.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18 per cent 2033 bond yield is likely to be in the 7.16 per cent-7.20 per cent range till the debt auction, after ending at 7.1704 per cent in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"There is no respite from the big two global factors, as both have been moving nearly one way since the last few days, and we could see some selling pressure at open," the trader added.

The government aims to raise Rs 390 billion ($4.69 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day, which would be the last debt auction for the fiscal first half. The government maintained its plan to borrow Rs 6.55 trillion through bond issues in the October-March period, while it will borrow a maximum of Rs 1.45 trillion through 10-year bonds, which is 22 per cent of the overall borrowing.

US yields climb to 16-year peak

US yields rose, with the 10-year yield climbing to a fresh 16-year peak, boosted by technical factors and resuming a months-long sell-off fueled by expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer to lower inflation to its 2 per cent target.

Oil prices also scaled new highs, with the benchmark Brent crude contract hitting its highest level in nearly a year as a steep drop in crude stocks in the United States added to worries about tight global supplies from oil producers led by Saudi Arabia.

These factors dented investors' appetite, and broadly offset the bullishness from JPMorgan's inclusion of India in its emerging market debt index.

The FTSE Russell, which has India on its watchlist for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index, will announce a decision on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Indian money markets with remain functional on Thursday and Friday, according to a Reserve Bank of India circular.