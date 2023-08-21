Government Bond Yields To Rise Amid Elevated US Yields

The yields of government bonds are anticipated to experience an upward trajectory during the early session on Monday, mirroring the persistent elevation of US yields.

The yield of the benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond is expected to fall within the range of 7.22 per cent to 7.26 per cent, following its previous session closure at 7.2172 per cent, according to insights from a trader associated with a primary dealership.

"U.S. yields have again moved higher, with the benchmark comfortably above the 4.25 per cent mark, and local bonds should follow suit," the trader said.

"With lack of any major local triggers, we expect government bonds to closely track Treasuries for the week."

The sustained rise in US yields is attributed to market players adjusting for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will maintain higher interest rates for an extended period, given the robustness of economic data.

The central bank remains committed to addressing inflation, aiming to align it more closely with its annual target of 2 per cent.

525 bps rate hikes since March 2022

In anticipation of such trends, futures traders for Fed funds have priced in around 110 basis points (bps) of rate cuts for 2024. This figure has decreased from approximately 140 bps just a few weeks prior. The Federal Reserve has implemented a total of 525 bps rate hikes since March 2022, resulting in a range of 5.25 per cent to 5.50 per cent.

Image credit: Unsplash

The 10-year US yield registered a three bps uptick for the day, reaching 4.28 per cent. This increase follows a cumulative surge of 43 bps over the last five weeks.

The sentiment weakened further following the release of India's July retail inflation, which spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent from 4.87 per cent in the preceding month.

Benchmark bond yield will not exceed 7.25 per cent: DBS Bank

Nevertheless, market participants maintain the belief that inflationary pressures are likely to subside in the forthcoming months, potentially leading the central bank to abstain from further rate hikes.

Ashhish Vaidya, Managing Director and Head of Treasury and Markets at DBS Bank India expressed expectations that the benchmark bond yield will not exceed 7.25 per cent by a significant margin.

Additionally, Vaidya envisions a steepening yield curve over the medium term as elevated inflation is projected to recede back into the central bank's established comfort zone within a few months.

(With Reuters inputs)