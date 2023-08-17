Government Bond Yields To Surge Following US Peers As Retail Inflation Peaks

The government bond yields are poised to experience a notable rise during the early session on Thursday, mirroring the movement of their US counterparts, while domestic inflation has recorded its most significant leap in 15 months.

The benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield is projected to fall within the range of 7.23-7.27 per cent after concluding the preceding session at 7.2034 per cent, stated a trader affiliated with a primary dealership bank. India's fixed-income markets remained closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We are in for a gap-up opening in terms of yields, as Indian markets will react to all the negative developments of the past two days," the trader said. "More interesting thing would be to see whether the critical level of 7.25-7.26 per cent on the benchmark holds through the day."

US bond yields remain strong

US yields sustained their upward trajectory, receiving an additional boost following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting. These minutes disclosed a division among officials regarding the necessity for further interest rate hikes. However, "most" policymakers continued to prioritise the combat against inflation.

Image credit: Unsplash

In July, the Fed had raised rates by 25 basis points to a range of 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent. The probability of another hike in September now stands at approximately 14 per cent.

Despite prevailing expectations of no additional hike, the consensus indicates a prolonged period of elevated rates, contributing to a sustained upward movement in US yields. The 10-year yield reached 4.2880 per cent, marking its highest level in nearly 10 months, while the two-year yield hovered around the 5 per cent threshold.

Retail inflation at peak

On the domestic front, retail inflation surged to its highest level in 15 months in July, driven by soaring prices of vegetables and cereals, surpassing all market projections. In July, inflation spiked to 7.44 per cent from 4.87 per cent in the previous month. A Reuters poll involving 53 economists had predicted a rate of 6.40 per cent.

Retail inflation reached highest since April 2022 | Image credit: Pexels

This July figure stands as the highest since April 2022 and breaches the upper boundary of the central bank's inflation range of 2 per cent-6 per cent, marking the first instance in five months. This development might prompt the central bank to adopt a more hawkish stance.

(With Reuters inputs)