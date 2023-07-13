Government Bond Yields Track US Peers As Inflation Growth Falls Short Of Expectations

The government bond yields tracked US peers lower on Thursday, with the benchmark bond yield hovering around a crucial technical level after inflation in the world's largest economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace.

However, a rise in domestic inflation capped any major fall in local bond yields, traders said.

The benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield was at 7.07 per cent as of 10:00 am, after ending the previous session at 7.11.

As expected, the easing of US inflation is leading to a larger reaction in bonds, dragging the yields to a key support level, a trader with a state-run bank said.

"But it would be very difficult for yield to cross that level as local inflation seems to be turning unfavourable."

US Treasury

US yields dropped on Wednesday after inflation data raised expectations that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its interest rate-hiking cycle.

The Fed had paused in June but indicated two more raises in 2023. The odds of a 25-bps hike on July 26 remain around 89 per cent, but that of another one have come down.

Inflation registered its smallest annual increase in more than two years, having risen 0.2 per cent last month for an annual gain of 3.0 per cent.

The 10-year yield eased 12 basis points to trade around 3.85 per cent, sharply below key levels, the break of which would have led to a sharp surge.

"We believe Fed will go ahead with a July 23 rate hike and stay on pause for rest of 2023," said Deepak Agrawal, CIO- fixed income at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management.

Rising inflation

Surging food prices accelerated the country's June retail inflation rate to 4.81 per cent, snapping four months of easing and higher than both the revised 4.31 per cent for May and 4.58 per cent expected in a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Brent crude contract rose above $80 per barrel for first time in over two months and could also add to inflationary pressures as India is one of the largest importers of the commodity.