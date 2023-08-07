Government Bond Yields Track US peers Down Ahead Of RBI Policy Decision

Government bond yields were lower in the early session on Monday, tracking a fall in US peers, while a major move would be led by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision due later in the week.

The benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield is at 7.17 per cent as of 10:00 am, after ending the previous session at 7.19 per cent.

"With the 10-year US yield back in 4.05 per cent-4.08 per cent range, the benchmark yield should be around the 7.15-7.16 per cent band for the day," a trader with a private bank said.

US treasury

US yields slumped on Friday, with the 10-year yield falling 15 basis points from its highs to end at 4.06 per cent after data showed that the economy added fewer jobs than expected in the month of July, with nonfarm payrolls rising below economists' estimates.

As per an employment report from the Labor Department, job gains in May and June were revised lower, potentially indicating slowing demand for labour amid the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, which seem to be done for now.

The data has not materially changed the outlook for interest rates in the US, with the odds of a rate hike in September just about 14 per cent.

There has been a rise in bond yields recently as longer-duration US yields soared to fresh nine-month highs, threatening to scale new peaks.

RBI monetary policy

Focus will now shift to the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due on Thursday. The RBI will hold its key interest rate at 6.50 per cent through March end, per a Reuters poll of economists.

Even as there are no expectations of a rate change, the market remains concerned that the central bank could turn hawkish amid worries over a jump in inflation in the near term.

Retail inflation climbed to 4.81 per cent in June after easing for four months. Economists predict the July reading to rise to around 6.5 per cent.