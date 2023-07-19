Government Bonds To Rally If July Fed Hike Ends Current Tightening Cycle: PNB Gilts 

Government bonds are likely to rally in the coming weeks, pulling the benchmark 10-year yield below 7 per cent if the US Federal Reserve signals an end to its current tightening cycle later this month, the head of PNB Gilts said on Wednesday.

"The Fed rate hike next week should be final, and maybe towards the end of 2023, they could start cutting rates," said Vikas Goel, managing director and chief executive officer at the primary dealership firm.

"We could see a retest of 6.95 per cent on the 10-year benchmark," he added.

Benchmark bond yield

The benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield was trading at 7.06 per cent, retreating from over a two-month high of 7.18 per cent touched last week.

Yield has risen since plunging to a one-year low of 6.94 per cent in May, aided by heavy debt supplies and hawkishness from global and local central banks.

"If the Fed dials down the metric of how hawkish they are, we can see 10 basis points of movement," Goel said.

Market participants expect a 25 basis point hike at the Fed's July 25-26 policy meeting and signal a pause thereafter.

The Fed has hiked rates by 500 basis points since March 2022.

Overnight indexed swap rates

Overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates have also trended lower on expectations of a pause. The five-year OIS is currently trading around 6.20 per cent, down 25 basis points since last week, when markets were still expecting two more Fed hikes.

Though markets expect a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India next April, that could be brought forward to the end of this financial year once the Fed indicates a pause, Goel said.

The RBI raised rates by 250 basis points in the current tightening cycle, but with inflation cooling, it paused rate hikes at the last two meetings, indicating it would wait for inflation to align with its medium-term target of 4 per cent before cutting rates.

An uptick in retail inflation in June caused some jitters, but Goel said local inflation is not a threat currently and the focus should remain on core inflation instead of volatile vegetable prices.

Regarding talks on India's inclusion in global bond indices, Goel said that investors would wait for it to actually happen before taking on any fresh positions.

"Markets have reacted to that news enough times and got their fingers burned."