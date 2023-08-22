Government Bonds To Rise As US Peers Hit Decade Highs

Government bond yields are expected to trend higher early on Tuesday, mirroring US yields, with the 10-year yield jumping to the highest level in nearly 16 years.

The benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield is likely to be in the 7.23 per cent-7.27 per cent range after ending the previous session at 7.2208 per cent, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"With US yields breaking the key level and reaching fresh highs, there should be some renewed pressure on local bond yields, but still we could see some resistance at around par levels," the trader said.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit levels last seen during the Great Financial Crisis in 2007 as concerns grew that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer amid a resilient economy.

The 10-year yield hit 4.3660 per cent in Asian trading hours on Tuesday, the highest since November 2007, and is up over 40 basis points (bps) in August. The rate-sensitive two-year yield crossed the 5 per cent mark but stayed far from highs hit in October last year.

Odds of another rate hike remain minimal

Even as the odds of another 25-bps rate hike by the Fed remain at around 15 per cent, traders are continuously pushing back rate cut hopes.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in less than 100 bps of rate cuts in 2024, down from around 140 bps a few weeks earlier. The US central bank has raised rates by 525 bps since March 2022 to the 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent range.

Meanwhile, the lack of any major triggers locally would ensure that bonds continue to track global developments, traders said.

Investors remained worried over elevated inflation reading after the July retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent, up from the previous month's 4.87 per cent. However, most do not expect this to transpire into a rate action by the central bank.