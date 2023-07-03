Government Cancels Pawan Hans’ Strategic Sale After Winning Bidder Disqualified

The government decided to call off the strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans as the successful bidding consortium Star9 Mobility Pvt Ltd was disqualified because of pending legal cases on Monday.

Why was the winning bidder disqualified?

Star9 Mobility won the bid to acquire Pawan Hans in April last year by quoting over Rs 211 crore for a 51 per cent stake of the government. The loss-making helicopter firm is a 51:49 joint venture of the government of India and ONGC.

In May, the sale process of Pawan Hans was put on hold after it came to light that the lead member of the winning consortium, Almas Global Opportunity Fund SPC, has a case pending against it at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Recently, an NCLT Kolkata bench passed an order against Almas Global for failing to honour its winning bid to acquire a Kolkata-based power system solutions company, EMC Ltd. The government had issued a show cause notice to Star9 Mobility earlier this year and halted the sale process.

How many times has the government tried to sell Pawan Hans?

The government has attempted the strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans four times since 2016 without any success.

The scrapping of the disinvestment is the second such instance after the centre terminated the strategic sale of its 100 per cent stake in Central Electronics Limited.

In a statement, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Monday said the government has examined the adverse orders of NCLT and NCLAT.

"After careful consideration of the response of the successful bidder to the show cause notice, with the approval of alternative mechanism ...the government has decided that successful bidding consortium M/s Star 9 Mobility Pvt Ltd is disqualified from the process of strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans Ltd... Further, the current EoI process for strategic disinvestment stands annulled," the DIPAM said.

The alternative mechanism comprises the Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Minister of Finance and Minister of Civil Aviation.