Government Considers Rs 6,000 Crore Scheme To Promote Coal Gasification

The Ministry of Coal has announced that the government is contemplating a Rs 6,000 crore scheme to encourage coal gasification in India, aiming to revolutionise the coal sector and decrease dependence on imported natural gas, methanol, ammonia, and other essential products.

According to the official statement, the ministry is considering a comprehensive scheme to promote coal/lignite gasification projects for both the public and private sectors. The selection of entities for this scheme will be conducted through a competitive and transparent bidding process.

The scheme comprises of two segments. The first segment entails providing support to public sector undertakings (PSUs), while the second segment encompasses both the private sector and PSUs, with budgetary allocations assigned to each project. At least one project under the second segment will be selected through a tariff-based bidding process, with criteria formulated in consultation with Niti Aayog.

The third segment involves budgetary support for demonstration projects utilising indigenous technology and/or small-scale product-based gasification plants.

The ministry also stated that it is contemplating an incentive to reimburse the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation cess on coal used in gasification projects for a period of ten years after the commercial operational date (COD), provided that the GST compensation cess is extended beyond FY27. This incentive aims to offset the inability of entities to claim input tax credit for the same.

The ministry has set a target to achieve coal gasification of 100 million tonnes (MT) of coal by FY 2030. This initiative not only has the potential to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable practises but also contributes to the country's global commitments for a greener future.

(With PTI inputs)