Government Engaged In Discussions To Ease FDI Norms In Space Sector: Official

The government is currently engaged in inter-ministerial discussions aimed at further liberalising foreign direct investment (FDI) norms within the space sector. The objective is to attract overseas players and private companies to invest in India's fast-growing space industry, according to a senior government official.

Potential for investment

The official said that there is significant potential for foreign companies to invest in India's space sector, which is experiencing rapid expansion. However, specific details about the proposed changes to FDI norms were not disclosed at this time. Currently, FDI in the space sector is permitted up to 100 per cent, but only in the area of satellite establishment and operations, and it must follow the government route for approval.

Following the successful landing of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft near the moon's south pole, three G-20 countries have expressed interest in potential collaborations or partnerships with India in the space sector.

Indian Space Policy 2023

In April, the government approved the Indian Space Policy 2023, which aims to institutionalise private sector participation in the space industry. Under this policy, ISRO will focus on research and development of advanced space technologies, while private companies will play a more significant role in space activities.

The Indian Space Policy-2023 also defines the roles and responsibilities of ISRO, the space sector PSU (Public Sector Undertaking), NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

Global space economy

Various reports estimate the global space economy to be valued at approximately $546 billion in 2022, with projections of reaching about $1 trillion by 2040. This growth is expected to be driven by cost-reduction efforts and technological advancements.

A Deloitte-CII report highlights the various components of the Indian space economy, ranging from research and development (R&D) to space hardware manufacturing and space-enabled products and services. The report emphasises the importance of government initiatives, including tax incentives, to encourage investment throughout the value chain of the space sector.

To foster investor interest in the space sector, space agencies often provide government contracts to startups and companies involved in strategic space and national security initiatives. Creating sustainable market demand for private startups is seen as crucial for building a robust private space ecosystem in India.

(With PTI Inputs)