Government Expands Mandatory Hallmarking To 55 Additional Districts

Mandatory hallmarking: The government has announced the implementation of the third phase of mandatory hallmarking, aimed at ensuring the quality and authenticity of gold jewellery and artefacts. This move, which came into effect on September 8, 2023, will cover an additional 55 districts, bringing the total number of districts under mandatory hallmarking to 343.

The mandatory hallmarking system is a crucial step towards enhancing consumer protection and trust in the gold jewellery market. It requires all gold jewellery and artefacts to bear a hallmark that certifies their purity and quality. The hallmark also includes a unique identification (HUID) number for tracking purposes.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has been instrumental in implementing mandatory hallmarking across the country. The initiative was rolled out in phases, with the first phase covering 256 districts starting from June 23, 2021, and the second phase including an additional 32 districts from April 4, 2022. During these phases, more than 4 lakh gold articles have been hallmarked with HUID every day.

Impressive growth in registered jewellers

Since the inception of mandatory hallmarking, there has been a significant increase in the number of registered jewellers, rising from 34,647 to an impressive 1,81,590. Additionally, the number of Assaying and Hallmarking Centers (AHCs) has expanded from 945 to 1,471. Over 26 crore gold jewellery items have been hallmarked with HUID to date.

Image credit: Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution

To further empower consumers, the government encourages them to verify the authenticity and purity of hallmarked gold jewellery items by using the "verify HUID" feature in the BIS Care app, which is available for download from the Play Store. The app has gained popularity, with downloads increasing from 2.3 lakhs in 2021-22 to 12.4 lakhs in the current fiscal year. Moreover, it has recorded more than one crore "verify HUID" hits in the past two years.