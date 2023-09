Government Extends Deadline To Apply For Production-linked Incentives For Textiles

Textiles ministry has decided to extend the date for filing applications under its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme by two months, the government said on Thursday.

The $24 billion production-linked incentive programme covers 14 sectors, ranging from electronic products to autos, but has so far only been successful in a handful of those.

Launched in 2020, the scheme is crucial to boosting the broader Indian economy which has been starved of private investment for nearly a decade and is struggling to create adequate jobs, particularly in manufacturing.

Reuters reported this month that top bureaucrat reviewed the scheme amid a push from industry for faster payouts.

The scheme for textiles will remain open for applicants till October 31, the government said in a statement.