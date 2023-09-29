Government Fiscal Deficit Reaches 36% Of Full Year Target By End Of August 

The fiscal deficit for the first five months of FY24 has reached 36 per cent of the full-year target, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA). In absolute terms, this deficit amounts to Rs 6.42 lakh crore as of the end of August. Comparatively, in the same period during the previous fiscal year (FY23), the fiscal deficit was at 32.6 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE).

In the Union Budget for 2023-24, the government aimed to reduce the fiscal deficit to 5.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP). In the previous fiscal year (2022-23), the fiscal deficit had been 6.4 per cent of the GDP, down from the earlier estimate of 6.71 per cent.

The CGA also reported that the net tax revenue for the April-August period of 2023-24 was Rs 8.03 lakh crore, which represents 34.5 per cent of the BE for the current fiscal. This figure is slightly lower than the 36.2 per cent net tax revenue collection recorded at the end of August 2022.

In terms of total expenditure, the central government spent Rs 16.71 lakh crore in the first five months, which accounts for 37.1 per cent of the BE. This is a slight increase from the 35.2 per cent of BE expenditure during the same period the previous year. Out of the total expenditure, Rs 12.97 lakh crore was allocated to the revenue account, while Rs 3.73 lakh crore was allocated to the capital account.

Fiscal deficit is a measure of the gap between government expenditure and revenue, indicating the level of borrowing required by the government.