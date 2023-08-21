Government Funding Crucial For Future Digitalisation, Say 80% SMEs: Survey 

About 80 per cent of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in India consider government funding as the key catalyst for unlocking future digitalisation, according to a study conducted by Capterra, a software selection platform acquired by Gartner.

The study, titled 'State of Digitalisation in India Survey: Major Barriers and Role of Government,' collected responses from 435 participants, including managers, senior managers, CEOs, and founders, categorised as decision-makers. Among these, 341 belong to SMEs, while 94 are associated with companies employing over 250 individuals.

Survey findings

The findings indicate that 65 per cent of the surveyed businesses have already received government funding for digitisation at least once. Moreover, 52 per cent of respondents acknowledged that digitalisation would be complex or even unfeasible without government financial support.

The study highlights a consensus among eight out of 10 participants who believe that more funding initiatives are necessary to facilitate digitalisation.

The survey further identified cybersecurity concerns as the top obstacle to digitalisation, with 36 per cent of respondents emphasising that digitalisation must not compromise cybersecurity matters, such as data breaches, data loss, and data theft.

Other hindrances include challenges in integrating new technology with existing systems (26 per cent), a lack of expertise to implement digitalisation (24 per cent), and connectivity issues (23 per cent).

(With PTI inputs)



