Government Issues High-risk Warning For Chrome Users, Here’s How To Stay Safe

Google Chrome is the most used web browser in the world | Image credit: Unsplash
The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), an agency under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a high-severity warning related to Google Chrome.
CERT-In has published Vulnerability notes on its website (09-08-2023)
CIVN-2023-0231 - Multiple Vulnerabilities in Google Chrome for Desktop
CIVN-2023-0230 - Multiple Vulnerabilities in Mozilla Products
Details are available on CERT-In website (https://t.co/EfuWZNuFJC)— CERT-In (@IndianCERT) August 9, 2023
According to CERT-In, vulnerabilities have been identified in specific Chrome versions, posing potential security threats. CERT-In has highlighted concerns about potential phishing attacks, data breaches, and malware infections that could compromise users' sensitive data if the latest patches are not updated.
These vulnerabilities affect various aspects of Chrome, such as prompts, Web Payments API, Vulkan, and more. These security gaps could allow attackers to gain control over a user's system, exploiting issues like Type Confusion in V8 and heap buffer overflow.
To understand the gravity of this warning, here is a list of potential consequences that it can cause.
Unauthorised access: Hackers could gain control of your computer without your knowledge or permission.
Data theft: Your personal information, such as passwords, credit card details, and private messages, could be stolen.
Malware infection: Malicious software could be installed on your computer, allowing hackers to monitor your activities, steal more data, or even damage your system.
Phishing attacks: Attackers might trick you into revealing sensitive information by posing as legitimate sources, leading to identity theft or financial loss.
Financial loss: Hackers could potentially use your compromised information to make unauthorized transactions or steal money.
Legal consequences: Depending on the severity of the attack, you could face legal issues, especially if your compromised device is used for illegal activities.
To safeguard your systems, CERT-In recommends promptly updating your Google Chrome browser to the latest version. Google has already released an update that addresses these vulnerabilities. Here’s how you can update your Chrome browser:
You can also manually check for updates by following these steps:
Updating your browser will help ensure that you have the latest security fixes and protection against potential threats.
Following these steps will not take too much effort and still enhance your online security manifold, technology experts said.