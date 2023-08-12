Government Issues High-risk Warning For Chrome Users, Here’s How To Stay Safe

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), an agency under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a high-severity warning related to Google Chrome.

CERT-In has published Vulnerability notes on its website (09-08-2023)



CIVN-2023-0231 - Multiple Vulnerabilities in Google Chrome for Desktop

CIVN-2023-0230 - Multiple Vulnerabilities in Mozilla Products



Details are available on CERT-In website (https://t.co/EfuWZNuFJC) August 9, 2023

According to CERT-In, vulnerabilities have been identified in specific Chrome versions, posing potential security threats. CERT-In has highlighted concerns about potential phishing attacks, data breaches, and malware infections that could compromise users' sensitive data if the latest patches are not updated.

These vulnerabilities affect various aspects of Chrome, such as prompts, Web Payments API, Vulkan, and more. These security gaps could allow attackers to gain control over a user's system, exploiting issues like Type Confusion in V8 and heap buffer overflow.

Consequences of these vulnerabilities

To understand the gravity of this warning, here is a list of potential consequences that it can cause.

Unauthorised access: Hackers could gain control of your computer without your knowledge or permission.

Data theft: Your personal information, such as passwords, credit card details, and private messages, could be stolen.

Malware infection: Malicious software could be installed on your computer, allowing hackers to monitor your activities, steal more data, or even damage your system.

Phishing attacks: Attackers might trick you into revealing sensitive information by posing as legitimate sources, leading to identity theft or financial loss.

Financial loss: Hackers could potentially use your compromised information to make unauthorized transactions or steal money.

Legal consequences: Depending on the severity of the attack, you could face legal issues, especially if your compromised device is used for illegal activities.

How to secure your system?

To safeguard your systems, CERT-In recommends promptly updating your Google Chrome browser to the latest version. Google has already released an update that addresses these vulnerabilities. Here’s how you can update your Chrome browser:

Open Google Chrome Click the three dots located in the top right corner of the window Choose Help > About Google Chrome If an update is available, Chrome will automatically download and install it Once the update is applied, Chrome will restart

You can also manually check for updates by following these steps:

Open Google Chrome Click the three dots in the upper right corner Select Help > About Google Chrome Click "Check for updates"

Updating your browser will help ensure that you have the latest security fixes and protection against potential threats.

General tips to maintain a secure online presence

Always use unique, complex, and longer passwords for each account

Enable Two-Factor Authentication to add an extra layer of security to your accounts

Keep your operating system, software, and apps updated

Avoid clicking on suspicious links or sharing personal info on the internet

Connect your devices only to trusted and encrypted networks

Share minimal personal information online

Download apps and files only from reputable sources

Following these steps will not take too much effort and still enhance your online security manifold, technology experts said.