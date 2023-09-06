Government Mandates Stockholding Disclosure To Ensure Fair Lentil Prices

In a bid to prevent market manipulation and control price inflation, the Indian government has issued a directive compelling traders, millers, and importers of pulses to disclose their stockholding details for masur (lentil).

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring the availability of various pulses at reasonable prices, particularly during the festive season. He stated that the government is closely monitoring developments and is prepared to implement stringent measures to release stock into the market.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, has issued an advisory mandating the immediate disclosure of masur (lentil) stock.

This decision was made during a weekly review meeting chaired by Singh.

Disclose the masur stock weekly on designated portal

The advisory requires all stakeholders to disclose their masur stock on a designated portal every Friday. Any undisclosed stock will be considered hoarding, and appropriate action under the Essential Commodities Act will be taken.

Official data indicates that the all-India average retail price of masur was Rs 93.2 per kilogram on Wednesday, slightly lower than Rs 98.12 per kg in the same period last year. However, prices of other pulses are facing pressure.

During the review meeting, the secretary expressed concern that a few players are attempting to manipulate the market, especially with increased lentil imports from Canada and rising tur imports from African countries.

Diversify lentil buffer

Additionally, Singh instructed the department to diversify lentil buffer procurement and acquire available stocks at prices approximating the minimum support price.

This directive comes as NAFED and NCCF suspended their tenders to purchase imported lentils due to excessively high bids from select suppliers, raising suspicions of cartelisation.

Singh underscored the government's commitment to balancing the interests of farmers and consumers and pledged stern action against those attempting to harm their interests in an unethical manner.

(With PTI inputs)