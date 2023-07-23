Government Officers Granted Rs 1.3 Lakh Entitlement For Mobiles And Laptops

Central government officers in India have been granted the entitlement to procure mobile phones, laptops, or similar devices with a budget of up to Rs 1.3 lakh, and they will be permitted to retain these devices for personal use after a duration of 4 years.

The Expenditure Department of the Finance Ministry has recently issued an office memorandum outlining the guidelines for the issuance of electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets, phablets, notebooks, notepads, ultra-books, net-books, or other devices of similar categories for official purposes to eligible officers.

Guidelines

According to the guidelines, all central government officers holding the rank of deputy secretary and above will be eligible to receive such electronic devices. Additionally, for Section Officers and Under Secretaries, 50 per cent of the sanctioned strength can be allocated to these devices.

The office memorandum also specified the cost ceiling for these devices, stating it could be Rs 1 lakh, plus taxes. However, for devices with a Make-in-India component accounting for over 40 per cent, the price ceiling will be extended to Rs 1.30 lakh, along with taxes.

The memorandum also highlighted that no new device shall be allocated to an officer who has already been provided one within the ministry or department, until a duration of 4 years has elapsed, except in cases where a repair is deemed "beyond economical repairs."

Upon the completion of four years of usage, the officer will have the privilege to retain the device for personal use. However, before handing over the device to the officer, the concerned Ministry/Department must ensure that all data in the device is thoroughly wiped out or "data sanitised."

The new memorandum

This new memorandum, dated July 21, 2023, supersedes the previous one issued on March 27, 2020. Under the earlier guidelines, the cost of such devices was limited to Rs 80,000, and there was no provision for officers to retain the devices for personal use after the designated period.

The government's decision to increase the budget for mobile phones and laptops for central government officers comes as a move to modernise and equip them with the latest technology for official work. By providing more flexibility in device choices and raising the cost ceiling, the government aims to ensure that officers have access to efficient tools to carry out their duties effectively.

Furthermore, the incorporation of a provision allowing officers to retain the devices for personal use after four years of usage is seen as an additional incentive. It recognises the dedicated service of these officers and acknowledges their need for reliable personal devices in today's technology-driven world.

Moreover, the emphasis on Make-in-India products, with a higher cost ceiling for devices with significant indigenous components, aligns with the government's vision of promoting domestic manufacturing and self-reliance in the electronics sector.

The Finance Ministry's decision to update the guidelines in 2023 demonstrates the government's commitment to adapt to changing technological landscapes and cater to the evolving needs of its officers. By providing state-of-the-art devices, the government aims to boost efficiency, productivity, and connectivity in various government departments and ministries across the country.



(With PTI Inputs)