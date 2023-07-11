Government Orders Inspection Of BYJU'S Account Books: Report

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has ordered an inspection into the account books of edtech startup BYJU'S on Tuesday, according to a report from Bloomberg News.

The ministry has sought a report in six weeks, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Based on the findings of the inspection, the ministry will decide if the matter needs to be escalated to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), the report added. BYJU'S is currently not facing an investigation by the SFIO, according to a media report.

BYJU'S and the ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

BYJU'S in troubled waters

BYJU'S, once India's most valued startup at $22 billion, attracted billions of Dollars from investors across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic that boosted demand for online education services.

However, troubles have been mounting for the edtech company, with its auditor resigning, board members cutting ties and the company falling behind in payments to a national pension fund. Last month, a lawyer representing the company said that it has made up the shortfall in payments to the fund.

BYJU'S will submit financial statements for 2022 by September this year

BYJU'S, which has yet to submit its financial statements for 2022, has told investors that it would file them by September this year, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The firm has also been raided by the financial crime-fighting agency over suspected violations of foreign exchange laws and is locked in a legal spat.