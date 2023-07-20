Last Updated:

Government Orders Twitter To Pull Down Manipur Rape Victim Videos

The government asked Twitter and other social media platforms to pull down the videos getting viral from the Manipura rape incident.

Press Trust Of India
Manipur Rape Victim Videos

Government asks Twitter to pull down Manipur rape victim video | Image credit: ANI


The government has asked Twitter and other social media platforms to take down a video of two Manipur women paraded naked since the matter is being probed.

Sources said the videos were inflammatory, and as the matter is under investigation, Twitter and other social media companies have been asked to remove the video.

 

 

The widely circulated video from Manipur which shows a group of men molesting two women has sparked an outrage.

No guilty will be spared: Narendra Modi

In his speech right before the Monsoon session of Parliament, PM Narendra Modi expressed his extreme anguish on the incident. He said,

“The incident that has come to light in Manipur is a shameful incident for any civilised society… I am filled with anguish and anger. The incident of Manipur brings shame to society… What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven, the guilty will not be spared,”

Meanwhile, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has said that she has spoken to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the May 4 video showing two women being paraded naked by some men in the state. She termed the incident "condemnable and downright inhuman".

In a tweet, the Union minister said, "The horrific video of sexual assault of two women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that the investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice."

As the tension mounted on the incident, the Manipur CM came forward and said that there is no place for such heinous acts in society and even capital punishment would be an open choice to be considered for the culprits. 

 

 

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

The video was doing the rounds on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight.  Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants. 

