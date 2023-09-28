Government Proposes Hefty Fines Of Up To Rs 500 Crore For Digital India Bill Violations

Digital India Bill: The government is anticipated to introduce penalties reaching up to Rs 500 crore for violations outlined in the forthcoming Digital India Bill, as per PTI’s sources. The proposed bill grants the central government the authority to empower any governmental agency to oversee and gather traffic data produced, transmitted, received, or stored within any digital system, aiming to bolster cybersecurity. Additionally, it focuses on the identification, analysis, and prevention of intrusions or the spread of malware and viruses.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) has diligently been crafting the draft of the Digital India Bill, slated to supplant the antiquated IT Act, enacted over 22 years ago during the nascent stages of the internet.

A credible source stated, "The Digital India Bill is likely to include provisions for penalties of up to Rs 500 crore for entities found in breach of their obligations."

The determination of the penalty amount will be delegated to the proposed Digital India Authority, entrusted with handling grievances. However, this authority will carefully evaluate various factors, including the severity of the breach, the number of affected users, and the duration of the impact on individuals, before arriving at a final decision regarding the penalty amount.

Disputes not under jurisdiction of civil courts

Disputes arising from this proposed Act are anticipated not to fall under the jurisdiction of civil courts. Entities dissatisfied with the resolutions provided by the Digital India Authority may opt to challenge them before the Supreme Court, sources confirmed.

The envisaged bill is expected to distinctly outline the various types of digital world harm that victims might encounter. Moreover, it is set to define and penalise offences such as doxing, cybersquatting, astroturfing, dog-whistling, among others. The bill will also introduce norms to govern the development and deployment of emerging technologies, particularly in response to the challenges posed by the advancement of artificial intelligence, added the sources.

