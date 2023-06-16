Government Questions Moody’s Rating Parameters As It Bids For Upgrade: Report

The goverment has questioned the rating parameters of Moody’s Investors Service at a meeting in New Delhi on Friday, according to a government source, as the country seeks an upgrade from the global ratings agency.

Moody's rates India at the lowest investment grade of "Baa3" with a "stable" outlook, similar to those assigned by S&P and Fitch at 'BBB-'.

Global ratings agencies take into account parameters such as the economic growth rate, inflation, general government debt and short-term external debt as a percentage of GDP, and political stability as some of the key considerations.

The goverment also said that it has questioned the rating agency on Indonesia having a better rating than India's. Moody's rates Indonesia's sovereign credit rating at Baa2, a notch above India.

Earlier this year, the goverment had met all three global rating agencies and pitched for an upgrade, saying its economic metrics have improved considerably since the pandemic.

The country's growth in the last fiscal year ended on March 31 was 7.2 per cent , one of the highest among big economies, while it aims to cut its fiscal deficit to 5.9 per cent of gross domestic product by the end of the current fiscal year.

The economy expects to grow between 6 per cent and 6.8 per cent in the current fiscal year, according to the government. The finance ministry and Moody's did not immediately respond to e-mails seeking comment.